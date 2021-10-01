Under Oath, Rudy Can't Remember Where He Read Election Was Stolen

Articles

Boy, do tunes change when they're sung under oath. Rudy Guiliani gave a deposition in the Coomer vs. Trump Campaign case. Eric Coomer was an employee of Dominion Voting Systems. He received death threats after his name was mentioned on a right-wing Colorado podcast and then sifted through the right-wing media ecosphere and Trump campaign. Coomer is suing everybody involved for defamation. Rudy Giuliani's deposition was for this particular Colorado case. Rachel Maddow wants her viewers to remember this deposition, because it's under oath, which means Rudy knows there are real-world consequences for lying. It's not like going on Newsmax, and Rudy knows it. So Rudy used the "I can't recall" strategy that guilty lawyers often use to avoid admitting guilt. "I read some stuff — I think it was maybe on Facebook — I laid it out to the public as what we knew to be the facts, and no, I had no idea if it was true or not. I didn't even try to check. Why would I try to check? You wouldn't have a story then." Said. The. Then. President's. Lawyer. Did he, after reading the story on Facebook or wherever, check to see if the story was, you know, TRUE? "It's not my job in a fast-moving case to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that's given to me. Otherwise, you're never going to write a story."

