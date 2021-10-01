Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 16:14 Hits: 2

During Traitor Trump's Georgia rally last week, Agolf Twitler brought up Lance Corporal Hunter Clark to the podium to claim he was the hero Marine that pulled a baby over a wall in Kabul. "We're also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who bravely served in Kabul during the withdrawal," Trump said, "and helped evacuate children over ... the airport wall. You saw him. He did a great job." "I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall and it's definitely probably one of the greatest things I've ever done in my entire life," Clark said to the MAGA crowd. There is one problem with this. Hunter Clark lied. CNN fact checked the event earlier today. In a statement Wednesday, a US Marine Corps spokesperson said Clark was not the individual who lifted the child over a wall in the viral image and that Clark is now being investigated for his appearance at the rally."Regarding the viral photo that began circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in that particular image was not LCpl Clark," Kelton Cochran, a spokesman for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit said in a statement. Active military members are prohibited from participating in political events.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/marine-who-claimed-he-saved-baby-lied