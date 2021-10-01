Alito's Fee Fees Hurt; Polls Show SCOTUS Losing Public Trust

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:47 Hits: 6

Republicans have succeeded in packing the Supreme Court. Justices from the approved Federalist Society list were added to the court by Mitch McConnell and Mango Mussolini, who knew full well they would overturn Roe V Wade and implement their extreme right-wing agenda for the next generation. To prove their bona fides, the high court refused to issue an injunction after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law the most draconian anti-choice bill in US history. The majority opinion was unsigned and consisted of a single long paragraph. It said the abortion providers who had challenged the law in an emergency application to the court had not made their case in the face of “complex and novel” procedural questions. The majority stressed that it was not ruling on the constitutionality of the Texas law and did not mean to limit “procedurally proper challenges” to it. Texas has even put in a provision where citizens can accuse women of getting abortions after the bogus six-week mark and claim a $10,000 reward. Heinrich Himmler would be proud. In a shadow docket ruling that upheld the Texas anti-abortion law, Alito was outraged by criticisms directed at them. And said so in public, which is not something SCOTUS judges usually do.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/judge-alito-had-his-fee-fees-hurt-over