Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 10:08 Hits: 1

Berlin's ability and willingness to lead Europe cannot be taken for granted. Any new coalition will first have to overcome major internal differences on climate, foreign policy, and defense before tackling the EU's future direction.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/85463?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss