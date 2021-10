Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 10:04 Hits: 1

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling.Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574607-congress-poised-to-avert-shutdown-but-brawl-looms-on-debt