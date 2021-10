Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 20:23 Hits: 6

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz about the Senate hearing where Facebook answered questions on the impact its products have on young people's mental health.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/30/1042008518/facebooks-own-research-says-its-apps-can-harm-mental-health-senators-have-questi