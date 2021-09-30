How Dysfunctional Is Our Democracy? We'll Find Out Today

Articles

John Avlon says today's event will tell us a lot about where we are as a nation. "This is a make or break day. Because in less than 24 hours, we're going to know if the U.S. government suffered another self-inflicted shutdown," he said. "We'll know if Democrats can come together to pass a landmark infrastructure bill while paving the way for a Biden-defining budget. And we'll also have a better sense of whether the U.S. could default on its debt for the first time in our history. So yeah, some days matter more than others. And this is as big as it gets on Capitol Hill. "Yes, Joe Biden's Democrats have a razor-thin margin in Congress. But here's what's really frustrating. We're as close as we have been in a half century to major infrastructure investment and closer than ever to a debt default. For all our divisions, these should be areas that unite us as Americans. Because they have been broad areas of consensus for both parties. Forget all the jokes about infrastructure week, because this has been a big goal going back decades." REAGAN: This bill, which I look forward to signing, will speed the repair of our aging roads, bridges and transit systems. GEORGE HW BUSH: The philosophy of this administration to invest in the future, to create new jobs and new opportunities for sustained economic growth. BILL CLINTON: I think we should start by accelerating a renovation of our nation's highways, bridges, water and sewer systems.

