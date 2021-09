Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:45 Hits: 0

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) is viewed unfavorably by nearly one-third of Democrats in the moderate’s home state, according to a new poll.The OH Predictive Insights poll, conducted from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, found that 30 percent of Arizona...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/574630-sinema-viewed-unfavorably-by-one-third-of-arizona-democrats-poll