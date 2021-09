Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative before domestic travel.The U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act would require the Department of Health...

