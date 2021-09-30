Katrina Pierson, Amy Kremer, Among Those Subpoenaed By 1/6 Panel

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 14:51 Hits: 4

[Above: Katrina Pierson's bullet necklace on CNN, 2015. Below: Amy Kremer defends Roy Moore on behalf of the Roy Moore campaign, 2017. Videos from the Crooks and Liars Archives. --eds.] [clmediameta nid=135289] On Wednesday afternoon, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued 11 more subpoenas, targeting the organizers of the rallies that preceded the assault on the Capitol Complex. Included in the list were most of those whose names appear on official documents for the “Stop the Steal” event at which Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks urged supporters to march on the Capitol.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/katrina-pierson-amy-kremer-among-those