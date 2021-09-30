Marco Rubio Gets Pwnd Over Idiotic Tweet On 3.5T Bill

Articles

Many of the problems in the Republican Party can be attributed to their uneducated, unserious, unsophisticated, and un-curious representatives that do nothing to help their constituents and only speak in QAnon tongues instead of actually trying to learn something about how governments and economic systems work. Sen. Marco Rubio tried to "own the libs" with this ludicrous tweet: The $3.5 trillion Biden plan isn’t socialism, it’s marxism — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 30, 2021 The great Paul Krugman had this response: Ah yes, remember that stirring line in The Communist Manifesto: "Workers of the world, unite to spend 1.2% of GDP on popular programs over the next decade!" pic.twitter.com/hRC9dBzVKS — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 30, 2021

