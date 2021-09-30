DeSantis' Biggest Worry For Florida: 'Critical Race Theory'

Articles

Thursday, 30 September 2021

In the midst of a COVID surge in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis once again found the time to go on Fox News. Because kow-towing to the Fox News zombies IS his "job." And he's there to deny he's running for president and explain what's most important to him moving forward. Sean Hannity attacked the media for always asking DeSantis if he's running for president... and then he asked Ron if he was going to run for president. "I'm not considering anything beyond my job. We've got a lot of stuff going on in Florida," DeSantis said. Again, his job is to go on Fox. What's most important to DeSantis while his state sinks deeper into a Delta variant explosion of infections? "We got school board races, Sean," DeSantis said. He continued, "Wanna make sure people are not supporting critical race theory. Making sure parents have the ability to send their kids to school the way they want to." Say, what? Making believe CRT is being taught in Florida schools is more important than the lives of Floridians during a pandemic? Maybe DeathSantis should do a little actual research and read something other than 4 Chan message boards. How Florida fell so far behind California in battling the coronavirus

