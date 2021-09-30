Hitler-Loving Cawthorn Promises He's Up For 'Spiritual Battle' In DC

Articles

If you need someone to wage a "spiritual battle" on your behalf, would you choose alleged serial sexual harasser Rep. Madison Cawthorn for the job? If your answer is "Yes!" then fear not! He has volunteered! At the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference," Rep. Cawthorn addressed the crowd to reassure them that while Speaker Nancy Pelosi's eyes were indeed "cold" and "evil," he was just the man to look into them to square off against her in that vile pit of hell, Capitol Hill. And he would know! He visits Hitler's house for fun! "When I’m in Washington, D.C., I know a lot of you consider the place to be evil and vile, and I am here to tell you with first-hand knowledge, it is evil and vile. But I will tell you when I’m there, I don’t feel an overwhelming sense of darkness as if the devil has complete dominion of that area because I feel a spiritual battle going on on Capitol Hill. And patriots like all of you in this room, on your knees, praying that we have the cover within the spiritual fight is what it will take to save this country,” sayeth he. So hopeful! So encouraging! All southern white folks need do is to pray, and the devil shall be defeated! ON YOUR KNEES, PATRIOTS!

