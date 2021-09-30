FINALLY: YouTube To Take Down Prominent Anti-Vax Channels

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:34 Hits: 4

YouTube is taking down several video channels belonging to high-profile antivaxxers, including Joseph Mercola and Bobby Kennedy Jr., who have raised the vaccine skepticism that’s has slowed vaccination rates across the country. Via the Washington Post: As part of a new set of policies aimed at cutting down on anti-vaccine content on the Google-owned site, YouTube will ban any videos that claim that commonly used vaccines approved by health authorities are ineffective or dangerous. The company previously blocked videos that made those claims about coronavirus vaccines, but not ones for other vaccines like those for measles or chickenpox. Misinformation researchers have for years said the popularity of anti-vaccine content on YouTube was contributing to growing skepticism of lifesaving vaccines in the United States and around the world. Vaccination rates have slowed and about 56 percent of the U.S. population has had two shots, compared with 71 percent in Canada and 67 percent in the United Kingdom. In July, President Biden said social media companies were partially responsible for spreading misinformation about the vaccines, and need to do more to address the issue.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/finally-youtube-take-down-prominent-anti