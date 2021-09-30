The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

International Safe Abortion Day Marked by Battles in US, Latin America

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

International Safe Abortion Day Marked by Battles in US, Latin America Protesters around the world marked International Safe Abortion Day this week as high-profile cases in the United States and Latin America once again focused attention on the debate over reproductive rights.VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the fight over a Texas abortion law that has reached Capitol Hill. Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/international-safe-abortion-day-marked-by-battles-in-us-latin-america-/6251439.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version