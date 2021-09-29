Surprise! Police Groups Say Tim Scott Lied About 'Defunding Police'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Oh, look. The two main police groups, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police, released a joint statement yesterday saying they were “disappointed that Senate negotiators could not reach agreement on police reform legislation” and remain “committed to enacting carefully balanced and thoughtful legislation” on the topic. And then they very politely slammed Sen. Tim Scott, The Future of The Republican Party™, in the teeth. Via the Washington Post: “Despite some media reports, at no point did any legislative draft propose ‘defunding the police,’” the groups said in their statement. “In fact, the legislation specifically provided additional funding to assist law enforcement agencies in training, agency accreditation, and data collection initiatives. It is our joint belief that the provisions under discussion would have strengthened the law enforcement profession and helped improve the state of community police engagement without compromising management and officers’ rights, authorities, and legal protections.” Wait, what? You mean Sen. Tim lied? Oh yes, he did! Hate to say I told you so, but...

