Let's Talk About Kyrsten Sinema

Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

The senior senator from Arizona is headed back to the White House for her fourth meeting with Joe Biden over the infrastructure and reconciliation bills. Here's what we're learning: "The President keeps begging her, tell us what you want. Put a proposal forward," says Rep. Ro Khanna of Senator Kyrsten Sinema."One Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, is holding up the will of the entire Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/kxVP9fGZCG — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 29, 2021 the funny thing about “sinema refuses to put up a number or counterproposal” is that last week (or the week before?) axios had that beat sweetener about how sinema was deep in the weeds, plugging numbers into her spreadsheets https://t.co/7QrublAKOH — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 29, 2021

