Greene Cries: 'I Refuse To Be Quiet Any More!'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday defended her recent shouting matching with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) over the issue of abortion. During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Greene recalled that she had publicly yelled at Democrats on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives because she became angry about a bill that would enshrine abortion rights into law. "I said, 'Are you happy you passed a bill that babies can be slaughtered up until the day of birth?'" Greene recalled. "There were so many Democrats and they have their signs: 'Build Back Better Women.' How on Earth is it making women better by creating a law where they can kill a baby in their womb even though the baby is about to be born? How are we building back better women when we're turning men into women?" "And so I just started speaking out," Greene explained. "Most of them weren't saying anything to me but it was Debbie Dingell -- like a dingleberry -- she started fussing at me, telling me I needed to be civil to my colleagues and act the way I would act going to church." The congresswoman went on to claim that the Democrats' bill is "producing genocide in the Black population."

