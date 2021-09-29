Twitter Grossed Out By Rumor Of Noem - Lewandowski Affair

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:33 Hits: 5

Apparently, this is gross-out week here on the internet, because it wasn't enough for the news gods to bring us mental images of a Donald Trump colonoscopy, we now have to imagine an extramarital affair between South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. WHY, news gods, WHY? The right-wing website (apparently legit) "American Greatness" quotes unnamed sources indicating Noem and Lewandowski are "having an extramarital affair." “There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’ and worried that about Noem’s viability as a national candidate and within the movement,” a source familiar with the matter told American Greatness. One C&L staffer wonders if the DeSantis campaign planted this possibly true story, which makes sense given it's sourced as "close to Mar-A-Lago." Might be Gaetz or some other Florida Congressman who wants to collapse Noem's Vice-Presidential trial balloons at the outset. I told you the Republican primaries are gonna be lit! Face it, these are the lowest people on the planet, and they will lie to everyone for money and power. When they have to sling mud at each other to get money and power, they'll do it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/twitter-grossed-out-rumor-noem-lewandowski