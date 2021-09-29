JD Vance Goes Fascist: 'Seize And Tax Assets' Of Non Profits

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 17:42 Hits: 4

Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson and JD Vance made wild accusations about left-leaning non-profit groups that receive tax-exempt status. Their recommendations bordered on complete fascism. And they conveniently forgot about the tax-except Heritage Foundation and Koch Brothers funding of various tax-free non-profits designed to push American politics rightward. Not to mention the FREE campaign air-time that Vance get every time he appears on Fox. No one is taxing that, are they, JD? Carlson claims the Ford Foundation and other progressive organizations like it "get to completely change the country non-democratically using their tax exemption. How is this possible?" Tucker should make a call to the right-wing Freedom Foundation and they'd explain how they subvert American politics. JD Vance, who is trying to out-Trump #ToadstoolTrump, ranted like a fool, calling the liberal groups "cancers on America." "Well, the basic way this works is that the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the Harvard University Endowment, these are fundamentally cancers on American society, but they pretend to be charities, so they benefit from preferential tax treatment. So AOC talks about taxing the wealthy, but the Harvard University Endowment pays zero tax, the Ford Foundation that funds those radicals pays zero tax.," Vance said. Later JD claimed their "ideology is going to destroy our country." That's complete elimination-ist rhetoric if I ever heard it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/jd-vance-goes-full-fascist-sieze-assets