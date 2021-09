Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:32

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers the government could run out of money by Oct. 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.

(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/AP)

