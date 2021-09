Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:21 Hits: 7

As the U.S. entered World War I, Congress created a limit on aggregate federal debt and also a cloture rule to end filibusters. The two are linked again in the current battles on Capitol Hill.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1040916115/debt-ceiling-filibuster-cloture-senate-history