With Klan Mom Greene, The Stupid Never Stops

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 11:24 Hits: 0

During a Save America rally, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that corporations are working with Democrats to turn America into a communist country. Greene screamed at the rally, "Let's talk about who the Democrats really are. Communists!" What a burn. She continued, "And they're forcing their commuuuunism through the Corporations, the big corporations like --- you've seen that...plane flying around and Twitter " I believe Marge couldn't think of a single corporation to denounce. "Yeah, they want to kick you off. Cancel your voice, force your company to make you be vaccinated just to go to work," she belched. Do I really have to explain to her how communism works? Private companies don't exist in communist economies. She really needs to take her steroid medicine.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/mtg-stupid-never-stops