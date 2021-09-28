Milley Faces Senate Grilling Over Trump Revelations

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley is testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Milley is set to testify both about the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, along with other top military officials, and is also expected to face questions about decisions he made during the final months of the Trump administration.

Faced with a president hell-bent on staying in power, Milley found himself in a nearly unprecedented position as chief uniformed officer of the country’s armed forces. According to reporting in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book Peril, Milley said two days after the Capitol insurrection that any nuclear launch order would require his “involvement.” That raised serious questions, given that Milley is not part of the military’s chain of command.

The hearing also comes after the country’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which set off a firestorm among Beltway hawks who wanted to see American troops remain in the country.

