Nihilists On Parade: Republicans Block Debt Ceiling Vote

As I warned last week, Senate Republicans yesterday blocked a bill that would fund the government, provide billions of dollars in hurricane relief and stave off a default in U.S. debts -- because they're more interested in undermining the Biden administration. Via the Washington Post: The GOP’s opposition dealt a death blow to the measure, which had passed the House last week, and now adds to the pressure on Democrats to devise their own path forward ahead of urgent fiscal deadlines. A failure to address the issues could cause severe financial calamity, the White House has warned, potentially plunging the United States into another recession. The most urgent deadline is midnight Thursday, at which point Congress must adopt a measure to fund the government or some federal agencies and operations will shutter starting Friday morning. And lawmakers also must act before mid-October to raise the debt ceiling, or they could risk a first-ever default, potentially destabilizing global markets.

