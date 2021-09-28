Al Franken Predicts Democrats Will Successfully Modify Filibuster

Articles

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

New Day's John Berman asked Al Franken what he thought of Rep. Ilhan Omar attacking Joe Manchin standing in the way of legislation. ."Well, he won in West Virginia, which went for Trump by 38 points. So with all due respect to the representative, we need Joe Manchin as much as we need Bernie Sanders," Franken said. "We need all 50." Berman asked Franken what moves Manchin. "He is a politician. He is a good politician," he stressed. "He won in West Virginia. He knows how to do that. Without him, we wouldn't have the majority. He is going to be looking out for West Virginia interests, but I know he is going to -- look, there's so much in this that we have to get done. We have to get -- you know, a child tax credit will reduce childhood poverty by 50% in this country. That's huge. Medicare negotiating with pharmaceuticals, that's huge. All these are wildly popular. Joe knows. He is chairman of the energy committee, he knows we have to move to clean energy. I know he's from West Virginia. I know that it's a coal state, but he knows this.

