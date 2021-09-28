Kristi Noem Under Fire For Getting Daughter A State License

Articles

Normally when such allegations are made, and presumably the Associated Press has verified the details with several sources, the politician in question resigns. But South Dakota is not a normal place. Republicans run everything and the only rules they follow is whatever suits them on any given day. In this instance, not only did she haul in the agency head but also her supervisor and the labor secretary to change her mind. A week later she was terminated. That led to an official complaint which was later withdrawn after South Dakota paid her $200,000, a gag order imposed as part of the settlement, naturally. Case in point to how bad things are in South Dakota right now, their Attorney-General who killed a pedestrian, drove away from the scene, and ultimately his only punishment was a small fine. He's still in that position, too. But I digress. Noem's transgressions are less serious but ultimately just as damaging to public trust in our institutions. Source: Associated Press SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman’s direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem’s daughter attended too.

