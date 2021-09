Articles

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about the threat of a government shutdown and debt default, and discusses how likely it is that Democrats will get their legislative priorities passed. Plus, they debate the best way to ask Americans about their political identity.

