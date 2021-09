Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 09:08 Hits: 12

Some swing voters who supported Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020's election are a bit unsure now. Some are still turned off by the ex-president but also uncertain about Biden and the Democrats.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1041082875/8-months-in-are-moderate-swing-voters-happy-they-voted-for-biden