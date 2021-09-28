The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yeah People Aren't Quitting Their Jobs To Avoid Vaccine

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Jack J. Barry, University of Florida; Ann Christiano, University of Florida, and Annie Neimand, University of Florida Are workplace vaccine mandates prompting some employees to quit rather than get a shot? A hospital in Lowville, New York, for example, had to shut down its maternity ward when dozens of staffers left their jobs rather than get vaccinated. At least 125 employees at Indiana University Health resigned after refusing to take the vaccine.

