Yeah People Aren't Quitting Their Jobs To Avoid Vaccine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 01:00 Hits: 10

Jack J. Barry, University of Florida; Ann Christiano, University of Florida, and Annie Neimand, University of Florida Are workplace vaccine mandates prompting some employees to quit rather than get a shot? A hospital in Lowville, New York, for example, had to shut down its maternity ward when dozens of staffers left their jobs rather than get vaccinated. At least 125 employees at Indiana University Health resigned after refusing to take the vaccine.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/yeah-people-arent-quitting-their-jobs