Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 15:06 Hits: 5

Cheney expressed regret over her earlier opposition to same-sex marriage, a stance that caused a rift within her own family.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/27/1040856038/liz-cheney-says-she-was-wrong-in-opposing-same-sex-marriage