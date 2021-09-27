Trump Brags About Soliciting Do-Over Election From GA Governor

Articles

Published on Monday, 27 September 2021

It's kind of weird to live in a society where we're following pennant races and enjoying the weather -- while also watching the steady erosion of our democracy by Trump, his openly criminal acts, and the minions who trail in his wake. Lots of coverage, but is it enough to break through the noise of a pandemic-exhausted electorate? This from CNN's New Day with Brianna Keilar and John Berman: "America's democracy is in peril as the Republican party continues to sow doubt about the outcome of the 2020 election and threatens to wreak havoc on elections in 2022 and 2024. The party's ringleader and for now the front-runner for the nomination is the Big Lie's biggest cheerleader," Keilar said. "The former president confessed that a rally in Georgia that he called Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the wake of the 2020 election and asked him to hold a special election. He wanted Kemp to hold an election to throw out the results of the November election and do a new one, all based on Trump's lies about voter fraud," Berman said.

