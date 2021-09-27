Chauvin Files For Appeal After Murdering George Floyd

Articles

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd apparently doesn't think kneeling on someone's neck for more than nine minutes until they die is murder. Derek Chauvin filed an appeal of his murder conviction and 22.5-year sentence on Thursday, the last day he could legally do so, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "The District Court abused its discretion when it denied Appellant’s motion for change of venue or a new trial," Chauvin stated in the appeal request the Star Tribune obtained. He also accused the state of committing "prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" and abusing its discretion when it didn’t sequester the jury throughout the trial, “failed to make an official record of the numerous sidebar conferences that occurred during trials,” and denied an earlier motion for a new trial “due to juror misconduct.” Chauvin listed in the appeal document 14 issues with the trial including:

