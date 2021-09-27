The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Chauvin Files For Appeal After Murdering George Floyd

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd apparently doesn't think kneeling on someone's neck for more than nine minutes until they die is murder. Derek Chauvin filed an appeal of his murder conviction and 22.5-year sentence on Thursday, the last day he could legally do so, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "The District Court abused its discretion when it denied Appellant’s motion for change of venue or a new trial," Chauvin stated in the appeal request the Star Tribune obtained. He also accused the state of committing "prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct" and abusing its discretion when it didn’t sequester the jury throughout the trial, “failed to make an official record of the numerous sidebar conferences that occurred during trials,” and denied an earlier motion for a new trial “due to juror misconduct.” Chauvin listed in the appeal document 14 issues with the trial including:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/derek-chauvin-george-floyd-appeal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version