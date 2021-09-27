Kasich Has Been Awfully Quiet Lately

Articles

This seems bad: I&I/TIPP Poll: Biden Voters Abandon Him In Droves Droves? Tell me more: If an election were held today, a substantial number of those who voted President Joe Biden in November wouldn’t do so now, a new I&I/TIPP Poll shows. This comes after a spate of recent polls from TIPP and others suggesting Biden’s political support is in a freefall as Americans question his leadership on issues ranging from COVID-19 to the chaos on the U.S.’ southern border to the recent botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.... Just 46% of those who voted in the November 2020 election said they’d vote for Biden today, more than five full percentage points below his official total 51.3% share in the 2020 presidential election. Five points? That doesn't seem so bad. And, in fact: That doesn’t mean voters are wishing they’d instead picked Trump, who in recent weeks has hinted at a possible re-run in 2024. The poll found 42% said they’d pick Trump now, down from his actual 2020 election total of 46.9%. So it looks as if Biden, who Beat Trump by four points in the 2020 popular vote, would beat Trump by ... four points.

