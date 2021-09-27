The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ambitious Sen. Scott Doubletalks His Way Through Police Reform

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott's been told for years by Republican leaders that he is "the future of the Republican Party" -- and by that, they mean he will one day make a useful prop for their expanding black votes for the Republicans. This is reality, because they've been putting him front and center as a "bipartisan" senator for a while, and it always follows a predictable pattern. He makes a few public statements that seem to be outside the GOP's typical thinking, he's seen publicly "working" on said issue, and after it all falls apart (due to his own inability to negotiate agree to anything outside the narrow range Republicans have already approved), he announces it was all due to Democratic obstructionism. Because of course. I bring this to readers' attention because he's so ambitious -- not on behalf of any actual policy or agenda, mind you, but for his own political elevation, as is usual for Republicans. Keep an eye on him. Here are some highlights from his Face The Nation interview with Margaret Sullivan yesterday, and everything goes about as you would expect. MARGARET BRENNAN: With Republicans in control, it went nowhere. Democrats in control, it's going nowhere.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/ambitious-sen-scott-doubletalks-his-way

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version