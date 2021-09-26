Jayapal Pours Cold Water On Vote For Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill On Monday

Articles

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that she does not expect a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill to happen on Monday — the date when rebelling House moderates pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to bring the bipartisan bill to the floor — as moderates and progressives struggle to agree on the price tag of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

