Sunday, 26 September 2021

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Sunday swiped at Republicans’ brinksmanship on the debt ceiling soon after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) declared that he is joining his Republican colleagues in refusing to help Democrats suspend the debt ceiling.

