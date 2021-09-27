The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats Negotiate on Spending Bills Key to Biden’s Domestic Agenda

Democrats Negotiate on Spending Bills Key to Biden’s Domestic Agenda A time of intensity. That's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is calling this coming week in Congress as lawmakers are expected to vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, but also consider the Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion sweeping social spending package, core to the Biden administration agenda. Michelle Quinn reports.    Produced by: Henry Hernandez 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/democrats-negotiate-on-spending-bills-key-to-biden-s-domestic-agenda-/6246808.html

