Powell: Insurrection Was Planned To Help SCOTUS Overturn Biden's Win

Attorney Sidney Powell suggested recently that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was designed to give the U.S. Supreme Court time to stop Joe Biden from being certified as president of the United States. Powell made the remarks on Friday's episode of The Stew Peters Show. The comments were shared on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski. According to Filipkowski, Powell's interview "suggests that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the electoral college certification to give [Justice Samuel Alito] time to intervene on this legal challenge. But, Powell says they didn't anticipate Pelosi reconvening Congress that day." Powell said that while then-President Donald Trump was inciting a riot at the Capitol, her team was filing a "12th Amendment constitutional challenge to the process the Congress was about to use." "Justice Alito was our circuit justice for that," she recalled. "And we were suing the vice president to follow the 12th Amendment as opposed to the Electoral College Act." Powell alleged that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi learned of the lawsuit and rushed to have Congress certify the election despite the ongoing attack on the U.S. Capitol. "Everything broke loose and she really had to speed up reconvening Congress to get the vote going before Justice Alito might have issued an injunction to stop it all, which is what should have happened," the attorney said.

