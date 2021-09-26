Pat Toomey Lies About Trump's Tax Cuts Paying For Themselves

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 19:23 Hits: 8

Republicans play this game every time Democrats are in charge, and use raising the debt ceiling as a cudgel to try to paint Democrats as irresponsible tax-and-spenders, even if they're the ones that helped to run up the deficit in the first place. They're at it again, holding the full faith and credit of the United States' government hostage, filibustering lifting the debt ceiling, and threatening another Catfood Commission in exchange for their vote. Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and was grilled by Jake Tapper about their latest irresponsible stunt, but allowed Toomey to one, lie about the fact that raising the debt ceiling is needed due to spending that Congress has already approved, and two, lie that the Trump tax cuts he supported paid for themselves. Tapper did push back on Toomey a little bit on the part about the spending, but he let this nonsense go completely unchecked: TAPPER: Even if the $3.5 trillion spending package that's being discussed, the budget reconciliation and the infrastructure, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, even if those were tabled in perpetuity, would Congress have to raise the debt ceiling or not? TOOMEY: At some point, we would.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/pat-toomey-jake-tapper-trump