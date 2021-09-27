GOP Election Theft Mechanisms Might Be More Of A Danger After 2024

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 01:00 Hits: 10

Robert Kagan expects chaos in 2024: The United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves.... First, Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate for president in 2024.... Second, Trump and his Republican allies are actively preparing to ensure his victory by whatever means necessary....

