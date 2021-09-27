FBI Launches Investigation After Cops Let Police Dog Bite Black Man

Articles

The FBI has reportedly launched an investigation after police officers in Missouri were seen allowing a K-9 unit to attack a restrained man. In an email, Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his office is "fully cooperating" with the investigation, which was prompted by a cell phone video that caused outrage online. The video shows two officers pinning a Black man to the hood of a car while another officer approaches with a barking police dog. "I know he ain't siccing that dog on him!" someone can be heard shouting. Seconds later, the K-9 officer allows the dog to bite the suspect's legs. The attack continues until the man falls to the ground. The department later defended the move in a press release.

