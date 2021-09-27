The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Project Falsus

Trae Crowder, the Liberal Redneck, flames the anti-vaxxers and their really twisted way of thinking. The money quote comes at the end. Frankly, whether you convince yourself that the best way to own the libs is by getting the jab or you want to double down on dying in droves, either way we'd appreciate it if you picked up the pace a little bit, because unlike the anti-vaxxers, this shit is getting pretty old. Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/trae-crowder-antivaxxers-covid

