Deranged Paul Gosar Wants New Election Before Year's End

Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021

The Arizona Republican who is one of the most reprehensible members of Congress told reporters for Under Current that he's convinced Trump won in Maricopa County, and that there WILL BE another presidential election before the end of this year. Gosar used to be a dentist before becoming a Trump-butt-kissing, white nationalist, insurrection-supporting member of the House. The man is such a nut that his own family helped make political ads against him and his sister has appeared on television talking about what a despicable piece of work he is. Here's Gosar's nonsense from this Friday, where he pretended not to know that their ridiculous "fraudit" in Arizona was nothing but one big dud. GOSAR: Well, it was a good start because we now know that fraud was there. REPORTER: Yeah, they made their case very well I think. GOSAR: Yeah, and the thing about it is, is that they weren't given the tools to make a full disclosure.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/crazy-paul-gosar-trump-biden