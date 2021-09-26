Trump 'Endorses' Stacey Abrams For Governor Of Georgia

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 14:55 Hits: 14

Ok, maybe not a full-throated "endorsement" but surely the next best thing as Trump tries to get rid of Brian Kemp for not overturning the election results in Georgia. Finding a suitable replacement doesn't seem to be going well, however. As Corey Lewandowski told Fox News this week, "We are still actively engaged in finding somebody to run against Brian Kemp in the primary for next year." Until they find that person though Trump will continue slagging Kemp, hurling probably the ultimate insult for MAGA, that Stacey Abrams would be a better Governor. The implication being that Abrams is a fighter (true) and that Brian Kemp is not (also true). Source: The Hill Former President Trump on Saturday quipped that 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) may have done a better job in office than her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has continued to catch the former president's ire for refusing to overturn 2020 election results. During a rally Saturday evening in Perry, Ga., Trump, while once again advancing his unsupported claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, compared his resistance to admitting defeat to Abrams’s refusal to concede in the Georgia race, a parallel she has previously dismissed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/trump-endorses-stacey-abrams-governor