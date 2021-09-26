The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet The Press Faces Backlash For Hosting Meghan McCain's Lies

NBC's Meet the Press faced criticism on Sunday after allowing Meghan McCain to lie about the popularity of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda. "I will say that President Biden ran on being a moderate," McCain explained during a panel segment on the program. "He ran and won with the help of independent, centrists, Trump-wary Republicans and he's not governing as one." "The Build Back Better agenda is the most progressive modern agenda of all time," she continued. "And it's not polling well. So I think I'm just confused why they're doubling down on something that is cratering in the polls." But a recent poll found that the Build Back Better Act has support from 66% of Americans. "It is polling well. Why let her come on to lie?" Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin asked Meet the Press on Twitter. tha is false. It is polling well. Why let her come on to lie? — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 26, 2021 McCain responded but did not correct her misstatement.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/meet-press-meghan-mccain

