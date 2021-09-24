Meet The First Trump Cronies Subpoenaed By The Jan. 6 Committee

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued its first batch of subpoenas, homing in on further unearthing the White House’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
The panel released the witness subpoenas last night, demanding documents from and interviews with Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, and Dan Scavino.
