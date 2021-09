Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 15:05 Hits: 2

The Iowa Republican says that he will run for an eighth term, shooing away calls for his retirement. Grassley made the announcement early Friday, a week after his 88th birthday.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/24/1040414196/sen-chuck-grassley-reelection-senate