Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 16:36 Hits: 2

The camp grew to hold 15,000 people at one point, with a total of nearly 30,000 migrants passing through since Sept. 9, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says.

(Image credit: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/24/1040446618/biden-border-agents-horses-haiti-migrants-dangerous-wrong