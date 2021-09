Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 11:58 Hits: 7

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Rep. Josh Gottheimer D-N.J., about why he wants the vote for the infrastructure bill to take place on Monday even as his own party stands divided on several provisions.

